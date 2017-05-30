Take a Hike - or Stroll, Paddle, Pedal, Horseback Ride

Year after year our customer service surveys show that by far the most frequent activity in our parks is hiking or walking in nature. When you add the statistics for biking, horseback riding and paddling it is clear that it is a rare occasion when a visitor does not venture on a Virginia State Park trail when in one of our parks.

Our mountain parks offer memorable hiking experiences

like this trail at Shenandoah River State Park

The American Hiking Society calls us to celebrate land and water trails on National Trails Day, this year on Saturday, June 3, 2017. With more than 600 land trails and yet uncalculated water trails in and accessed through our 37 Virginia State Parks, where else would you go to show your support for trails that day?

Rolling hills and beautiful views make Sky Meadows State Park

a popular hiking destination

Join us for special programs chosen for National Trails Day. From hands on opportunities to improve trails, to opportunities to enjoy trails, you can choose your park and activity from the list of scheduled programs here. Or, just come out to enjoy a day in the park participating in the #1 Virginia State Park activity.

There are many trails to choose from at First Landing State Park

For our parks in the Chesapeake Bay watershed we are participating in the 29th Annual Clean the Bay Day. The cleanups are listed with the National Trails Day programming above.

Clean the Bay Day at York River State Park

Don't forget about our Get Outdoors! Adventure. Visit 5 different Virginia State Parks between now and June 30 and earn a family annual pass good for parking and admission at all of our parks. Check out the rules and how to participate here.

Sometimes a great vista is the reward for a hike in our parks

like this one at Grayson Highlands State Park

Want to learn more about our trails? Visit our website. While our park trail guides give you some basic reference information for our trails, we have detailed GIS data driven maps available here and our official Virginia State Park Pocket Ranger App, which you can download here, allows you to download and cache maps so you can even use the app on trails without cell service.